Wealth Alliance Sells 6,858 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,858 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 26.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock opened at $25.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.51. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Barclays raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

