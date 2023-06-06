Wealth Alliance Takes $531,000 Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 292.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 41.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Prudential Price Performance
PUK opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63.
Prudential Increases Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.76) to GBX 1,700 ($21.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.15) to GBX 1,550 ($19.27) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.76) to GBX 1,850 ($23.00) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.00.
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
