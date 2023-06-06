Wealth Alliance Takes $531,000 Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential by 240.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Prudential by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 292.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 41.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Price Performance

PUK opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $34.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.63 and its 200-day moving average is $28.63.

Prudential Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

PUK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.76) to GBX 1,700 ($21.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.15) to GBX 1,550 ($19.27) in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,750 ($21.76) to GBX 1,850 ($23.00) in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.00.

Prudential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the following geographical segments: CPL, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Growth Markets and Other, and Eatspring. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.