Wedbush Comments on PVH Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for PVH in a report released on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. The consensus estimate for PVH’s current full-year earnings is $10.04 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. PVH had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 11.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share.

PVH Stock Down 0.9 %

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PVH from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PVH from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $76.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. PVH has a 52-week low of $43.49 and a 52-week high of $94.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,002 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,058 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,561,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 12,029.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 663,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,734,000 after purchasing an additional 658,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of PVH by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 791,390 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,864,000 after acquiring an additional 558,390 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.75%.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.