Wedbush Weighs in on Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Chewy in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Chewy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Chewy from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.65.

NYSE CHWY opened at $36.80 on Monday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 306.67 and a beta of 0.76.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 39.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Chewy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 4.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Chewy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Chewy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

