Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.69% of Ulta Beauty worth $164,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after purchasing an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,697,611,000 after buying an additional 65,087 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $506,083,000 after buying an additional 15,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 682,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,971,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after acquiring an additional 313,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $421.01 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.85.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.21.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total value of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

