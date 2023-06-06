Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 326,596 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,642,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,596 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $932,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $833,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $137.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $147.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.05 and a 200-day moving average of $140.14. The firm has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

