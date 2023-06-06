Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 873,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $202,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $244.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -478.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.92 and a 200 day moving average of $229.57.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.33.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.