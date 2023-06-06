Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,601,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.07% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $216,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. RENASANT Bank boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RENASANT Bank now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 0.5 %

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $157.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $172.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.07. The stock has a market cap of $354.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

