Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,251 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of Dollar General worth $156,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.14.

Dollar General Trading Down 4.4 %

Dollar General stock opened at $158.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.80. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $158.32 and a one year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

