Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 26,772 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,215,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,772 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.35% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $218,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,029,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,982,000 after purchasing an additional 46,378 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $196.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.84. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $163.55 and a 1 year high of $209.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

