Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-3.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.19.

Welltower Stock Performance

NYSE WELL opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The company has a market cap of $37.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $1,104,830,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 426.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991,041 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,088,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,482,000 after acquiring an additional 578,863 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Welltower by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,147,000 after acquiring an additional 442,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Welltower by 106,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 321,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,055,000 after purchasing an additional 320,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

