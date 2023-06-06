William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Viasat in a report issued on Thursday, June 1st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). The consensus estimate for Viasat’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Viasat’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

VSAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Viasat from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Viasat from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Viasat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viasat from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

VSAT opened at $44.43 on Monday. Viasat has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,292,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $348,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Viasat by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,111,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,989,000 after acquiring an additional 452,198 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC grew its holdings in Viasat by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 5,272,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $159,385,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Viasat by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,194,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $108,114,000 after acquiring an additional 154,732 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Viasat by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $87,724,000 after acquiring an additional 342,499 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Andrew Miller sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,307 shares of company stock valued at $53,453 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

