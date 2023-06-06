William Blair Comments on Donaldson Company, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Donaldson in a research report issued on Thursday, June 1st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.23. The consensus estimate for Donaldson’s current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DCI. StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Donaldson stock opened at $58.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. Donaldson has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

