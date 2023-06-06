William Blair Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Travere Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 31st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.58). The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TVTX. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $52.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.85.

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $18.81 on Monday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $29.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

