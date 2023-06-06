Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives $87.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

WH opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $82.04.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.68 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 34.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $461,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,914.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at about $723,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

