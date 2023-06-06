XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 91.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

XFLT opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.57. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $8.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

