Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Xometry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Xometry from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Xometry from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Xometry from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Xometry Stock Up 3.0 %

XMTR stock opened at $19.15 on Tuesday. Xometry has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $25.46. The firm has a market cap of $865.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of -0.26.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $105.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.71 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xometry will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xometry by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,613,000 after buying an additional 2,052,872 shares during the period. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new stake in Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at $54,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xometry by 832.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,210,000 after purchasing an additional 993,650 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 1st quarter worth about $32,504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

