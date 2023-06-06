YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Position Lowered by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,043 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in YETI were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YETI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of YETI by 81.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 21,789 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in YETI by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 1.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in YETI by 24.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

YETI stock opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.49. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.99.

YETI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

