Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $147.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $134.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.91 and a 200 day moving average of $130.81.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total transaction of $519,827.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $479,557.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,362,249.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,423 shares of company stock worth $3,558,463 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum! Brands

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

