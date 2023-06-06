Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakroborty now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.17) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.93) EPS.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESPR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $1.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $127.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.15. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.12 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

Insider Transactions at Esperion Therapeutics

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Sheldon L. Koenig bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.26 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,148.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,431 shares of company stock worth $21,377. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Esperion Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505,808 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,491,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,841,000 after acquiring an additional 730,091 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,850,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esperion Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.