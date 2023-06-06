Zacks Research Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstEnergy in a research note issued on Thursday, June 1st. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

FE opened at $38.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.26. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $577,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

