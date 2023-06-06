Zacks Research Weighs in on Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report issued on Friday, June 2nd. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.41. The consensus estimate for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s current full-year earnings is $22.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2023 earnings at $22.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.74 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 0.9 %

RS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $239.46 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

