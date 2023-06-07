1,087 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.08.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $602,082.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,095,325.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,412 shares of company stock worth $1,752,637 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.79. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

