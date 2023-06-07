111 Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 177,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,075,000 after acquiring an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 198.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 363,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,287,000 after acquiring an additional 241,800 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 214.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after buying an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands
In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Constellation Brands Price Performance
Shares of STZ stock opened at $242.50 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.
Constellation Brands Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.
Constellation Brands Company Profile
Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.
