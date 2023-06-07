12,718 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,637,000 after buying an additional 47,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 861,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,894,000 after acquiring an additional 43,051 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $425,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PTC Therapeutics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $45.02 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $59.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.48 million. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. SVB Securities initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $1,266,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $1,266,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,348 shares in the company, valued at $680,127.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 1,211 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $63,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,645 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.