134,375 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Urban Outfitters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.8 %

URBN stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

