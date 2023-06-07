134,375 Shares in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Bought by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBNGet Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 134,375 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Urban Outfitters at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,879 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,323 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,880 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 2.8 %

URBN stock opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.24. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $32.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In other news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $500,964.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 16,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $500,964.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 16,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $423,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

