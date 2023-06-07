14,013 Shares in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Purchased by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AR. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Stock Up 1.3 %

Antero Resources stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 3.47.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

