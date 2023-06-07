1,515 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Bought by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 658,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,601,000 after purchasing an additional 19,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,688.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,688.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $1,873,481.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,134 shares of company stock worth $10,617,466. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRV. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $174.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

