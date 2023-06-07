271 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by AXS Investments LLC

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 271 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $328.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $318.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

McDonald’s Stock Performance

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,667 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,307 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $284.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $207.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

