381 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,480,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,540,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,413.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 242,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,733,000 after buying an additional 226,365 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,363,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,846,000 after acquiring an additional 72,000 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of CAR opened at $184.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.20. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.83 and a twelve month high of $251.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 448.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 34.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.43.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment includes the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.