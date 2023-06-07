abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 221,786 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 396,221 shares.The stock last traded at $19.94 and had previously closed at $19.84.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average of $21.65.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCI. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,849,000. LFS Asset Management bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,693,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 312.8% in the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 49,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $566,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.