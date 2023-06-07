Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Evercore ISI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.59.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

ASO stock opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $69.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

