Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT) Insider Buys £975.80 in Stock

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating) insider Richard Steele bought 97,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £975.80 ($1,213.08).

Richard Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Richard Steele bought 51,663 shares of Actual Experience stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £516.63 ($642.26).

Actual Experience Stock Performance

LON:ACT opened at GBX 0.75 ($0.01) on Wednesday. Actual Experience plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 10 ($0.12). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.80.

Actual Experience Company Profile

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

