Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 0.7 %

AAP opened at $66.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.61. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.19 and a twelve month high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $148.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

