Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,343 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after acquiring an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 42,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $112.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.90. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $131.39.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%.



iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.



