Advisors Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in AutoZone by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 2,724 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,394.45, for a total value of $6,522,481.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,475 shares of company stock valued at $86,386,159 in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,321.08 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,959.58 and a 12-month high of $2,750.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2,581.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,496.55.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $29.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 129.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AZO. Truist Financial raised their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $2,120.00 to $2,465.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,696.89.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

