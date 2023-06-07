Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Hobart Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,327,000 after buying an additional 21,491 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 135,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,326,000 after buying an additional 29,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $266.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $213.73 and a one year high of $290.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.33.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

