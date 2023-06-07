Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 128.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $240.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.84 and its 200-day moving average is $243.64.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

