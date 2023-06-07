Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $211,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after acquiring an additional 408,674 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after purchasing an additional 350,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 10,481,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,724,000 after purchasing an additional 441,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.