Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.83.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $92.41 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.79 and its 200-day moving average is $95.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.38.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

