Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $244,000 Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $555.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.61, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $563.63.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.80, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,910.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

