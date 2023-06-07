Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $251,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 584,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,720,000 after acquiring an additional 412,846 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after purchasing an additional 347,807 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 392,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,918,000 after purchasing an additional 176,748 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 11,272.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 164,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,693,000 after buying an additional 162,668 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 57.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 391,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after buying an additional 143,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.70.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total transaction of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,868 shares of company stock worth $4,996,829 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $443.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.00 and a twelve month high of $468.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $390.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

