Advisors Capital Management LLC Makes New $301,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,560,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 932,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,552,000 after buying an additional 484,922 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 623.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 380,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after buying an additional 327,549 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,804,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,851,000 after buying an additional 200,850 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $702.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.07.
iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile
The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.
