Advisors Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,228 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.