Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 1,431 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,431 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,593,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,199 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at $202,744,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,541,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,738,000 after purchasing an additional 952,541 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 227.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,763,000 after buying an additional 925,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Thomson Reuters by 3,557.3% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,053,000 after buying an additional 396,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $123.45 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $133.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.63. The company has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.67.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

