Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,043,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,747,000 after buying an additional 131,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,830,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,737,000 after purchasing an additional 64,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,654,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,108,000 after purchasing an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,481,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,820,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,128,000 after purchasing an additional 102,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total transaction of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $622,913.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,477.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares in the company, valued at $652,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,397 shares of company stock valued at $4,162,229. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.99. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.35 and a 12-month high of $183.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.18 and its 200 day moving average is $144.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

