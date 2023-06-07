Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 218 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 996 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock worth $22,305,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $399.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $346.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.22. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.28 and a twelve month high of $413.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.