Advisors Capital Management LLC Sells 917 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,441 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 72,530 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.9 %

FCX stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Featured Stories

