Agile Therapeutics’ (AGRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 223.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Agile Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($9.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.50) by $1.50. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 318.50% and a negative return on equity of 2,658.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

