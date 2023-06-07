Agile Therapeutics’ (AGRX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 223.45% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.
Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agile Therapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,523,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agile Therapeutics (AGRX)
- Apple Partnership Strengthens Unity Software’s Investment Appeal
- Sprinklr Gets Targets Raised By Analysts, Here’s Why
- Don’t Overlook Hidden Gem Kinsale As Rallies To New Highs
- AI-powered IoT Automation is Driving Samsara To New Highs
- Academy Sports + Outdoors Looks Hot For A Summer Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.