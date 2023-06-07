Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,908 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,196 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,981 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 397.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 34,936 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 642,279 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,369,000 after purchasing an additional 283,790 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AEM opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 0.81. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

